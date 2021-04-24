Dfpg Investments LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

