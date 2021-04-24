dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $27.62 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00005514 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00054262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00642020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.58 or 0.07658206 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

