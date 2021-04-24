DIA (DIA) Price Hits $3.13

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DIA has a total market cap of $129.55 million and $32.47 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00649367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.07757932 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

