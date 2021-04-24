Diamond (DMD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $75,267.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $75,267.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000135 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,591,520 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.