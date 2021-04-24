DIGG (DIGG) Price Down 28.4% This Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $69,170.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $32,790.02 or 0.66706270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00270028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.01014897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.85 or 1.00085488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00611583 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

