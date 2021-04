DigiByte Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $139.63 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 14,248,725,756 coins. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io . DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.