Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $693,059.72 and approximately $16.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.00738135 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004766 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 633% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

