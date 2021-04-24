Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Cap Reaches $9.71 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

