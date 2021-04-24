DigitalBits Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $49.50 million and approximately $912,339.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00522681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.50 or 0.03040716 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

