DigitalBits Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $47.79 million and approximately $990,817.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

