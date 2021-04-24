Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0330 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $148.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,979.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.87 or 0.04435581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00454275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $778.38 or 0.01557411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00783381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.16 or 0.00472518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.00415021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,277,346 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

