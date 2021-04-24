DigitalNote Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,675.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $137,675.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00796393 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 578.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,647,242 coins and its circulating supply is 4,890,968,778 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

