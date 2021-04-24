Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00642805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.60 or 0.07722204 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

