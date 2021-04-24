Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Hits $4.25 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $18,464.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $56.85 or 0.00115209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.