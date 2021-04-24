Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $17,697.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $56.85 or 0.00114111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

