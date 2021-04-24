Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $7.24 million and $4,032.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003363 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00356437 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.