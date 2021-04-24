Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,191,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.33% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,946,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.