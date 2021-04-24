Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of National Grid worth $32,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in National Grid by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.