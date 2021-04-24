Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.69% of Nautilus worth $31,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NLS opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

