Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.82% of AXT worth $30,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $467.42 million, a PE ratio of -369.21 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

