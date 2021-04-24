Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.32% of SMART Global worth $30,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $9,133,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $3,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,365 shares of company stock worth $1,463,465 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

