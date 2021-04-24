Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.37% of IES worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.