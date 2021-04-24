Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.72% of PJT Partners worth $30,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in PJT Partners by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

