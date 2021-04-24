Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.47% of Agilysys worth $31,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

AGYS opened at $50.99 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

