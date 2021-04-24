Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.29% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $29,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

