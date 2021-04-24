Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.95% of Conduent worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.84 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

