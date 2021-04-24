Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of OGE Energy worth $31,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

