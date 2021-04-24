Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of L Brands worth $30,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

