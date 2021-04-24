Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.96% of Knoll worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Knoll by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knoll by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knoll by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

