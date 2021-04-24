Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.15 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of IDACORP worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

IDA stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

