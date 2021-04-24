Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.25 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.09% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $30,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a P/E ratio of 146.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

