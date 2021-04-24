Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.72 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.44% of HealthStream worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HSTM opened at $22.38 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $706.07 million, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.