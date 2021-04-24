Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.82 Million Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.36% of CryoLife worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 450.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $22.93 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $897.02 million, a P/E ratio of -60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

