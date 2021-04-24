Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.02% of Vishay Precision Group worth $30,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

NYSE:VPG opened at $32.40 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.