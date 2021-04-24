Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.93 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $31,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

SPOT opened at $284.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average is $296.85.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.