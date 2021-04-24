Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.14 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.04% of MGP Ingredients worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $67,728.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

