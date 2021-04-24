Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.36 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.18% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $32,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.92 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

