Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.63 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of International Game Technology worth $32,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $16,434,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $12,276,000.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.57 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

