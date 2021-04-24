Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32 Million Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.60% of Horizon Bancorp worth $32,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.