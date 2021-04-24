Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.04% of Financial Institutions worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

