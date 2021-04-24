Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

