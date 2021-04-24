Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,831 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.62% of Resources Connection worth $31,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

