Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 31,674 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRT opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

