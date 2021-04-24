Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 42,477 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $29,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after buying an additional 183,099 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

