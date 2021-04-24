Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of Alliance Data Systems worth $30,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 90.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,186,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,693,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

