Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.72% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $30,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

LMAT stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.