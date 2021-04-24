Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Sirius XM worth $29,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.