Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of Retail Properties of America worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.