Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Hamilton Lane worth $29,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

