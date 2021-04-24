Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.62% of Orthofix Medical worth $30,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $873.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

